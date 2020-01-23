Global  

Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study Reveals

Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study RevealsFindings stem from a 2017-2018 health survey revealed by the CDC.
About 40% of U.S. adults are obese, government survey finds

NEW YORK — About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government...
Seattle Times - Published

New study shows that lack of sleep can lead to overeating

A new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association reveals that lack of sleep can lead to...
CBS News - Published


zoomberiq

Darlene Williams Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study Reveals - news - Armstrong MyWire… https://t.co/Z1oNuh5gDr 16 hours ago

LurkingLinda

Linda M. @onlycdaylight19 @AITA_reddit More people die if obesity than anorexia. Your point is literally fearmongering over… https://t.co/5f5a4EfGfm 1 week ago

DenmarkinPH

Denmark in the Philippines #Obesity affects more than 650 million people around the world with a profound impact on individuals, families and… https://t.co/6JTUnFGfEq 1 week ago

beanmummy3

Ruth @LiamDan008 @DrJenGunter I don’t like obesity. It affects everyone, not just the individual. But it’s an individual… https://t.co/otgE16ZLX4 1 week ago


Excess Belly Fat Could Lead to a Second Heart Attack or Other Cardiovascular Diseases [Video]Excess Belly Fat Could Lead to a Second Heart Attack or Other Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart attack survivors who carry more weight around their waist are at an increased risk of having another heart attack, especially if they are men, according to a new study. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

