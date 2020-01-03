Global  

Pep: Laporte out for weeks

Pep Guardiola has an update on Aymeric Laporte's fitness after the defender limped off against Real Madrid.
'Laporte back in light training' [Video]'Laporte back in light training'

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says defender Ayemeric Laporte has begun light training and is only a matter of weeks away from a first-team return.

