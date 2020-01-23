Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Road closures rack up in heavy lake-effect snow. Heed all warnings in place

Road closures rack up in heavy lake-effect snow. Heed all warnings in place

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Road closures rack up in heavy lake-effect snow. Heed all warnings in placeWith Jaclyn Whittal and Mark Robinson
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Further flooding misery for York [Video]Further flooding misery for York

Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW) [Video]Police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London (RAW)

This is the moment police captured a man who was running across rooftops in east London after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Onlookers in were shocked to see a man climbing over chimneys as he..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.