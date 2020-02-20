Global  

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.
