Fort Wayne girl named Children's Miracle Network 2020 Indiana Champion

Mayor tom henry and the riley children's foundation honored fort wayne native 11-year-old maddie dean today.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us why she is the children's miracle network indiana champion for 20-20.

Maddie dean wasn't quite sure why she received an invite to the mayor's office today.

Nat: its amazing, its unbelievable, i dont even know how to describe it.maddie has been treated for juvenile dermatomyositis since she was only 3 years old.

Nat: she has had to fight for her life for the last 8 years.nat: for us it has really been a long journey.

The rare incurable disease causes the body's immune system to attack its own cells.she had limitations because she couldn't go out into the sunlight, and so being indoors she was resourceful.maddie has made the most out of her situation and has turned to art and music to express herself.for me and angela to stand back and watch her is also humbling and makes us very proudshe sells her artwork to raise money for riley's children's foundation on her facebook page masterpieces by maddie.i found a way that i could express myself and also be able to help riley.maddie said she doesn't see herself as someone who needs help but someone who can use her condition to help others.and today she was surprised and honored as the children's miracle network indiana champion of 2020.i couldn't even imagine that this day would even happen.

Its unbelievable, kinda like i'm in a dream state that i don't even know this is happening.

Mayor henry upped the ante making sure maddie felt support specifically from the summit city.nat: i here by proclaim february 27th 2020 as maddie dean day in the city of fort wayne.and what the honors means to the family...when they announced the proclamation day, and the champion it was just wow we have come full circle in the journey with her disease.

Riley children's foundation said maddie is the perfect ambassador for the cause.she represents the entire state of indiana for the year of 2020.

I couldn't think of a better person this year than maddie dean.

In fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news to learn more about the riley children's foundation click on this story over on our website.