Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March

The last of Disney's theme parks still operating in Asia will temporarily shut down.

Tokyo Disneyland will be closed Saturday through mid-March.

Its operator, Oriental Land IS closing Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea due to concerns about cornavirus infections spreading in Japan.

The move follows the government's recommendation that big gatherings and events be curtailed for two weeks.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the closure of all schools until the new academic year begins in early April.

Disney's theme parks in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Hong Kong have been closed for more than a month.

Wuhan in Hubei province is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disney warned earlier this month that the closure of its Shanghai park could hurt operating income in the second quarter by $135 million if it's shuttered for two months.

Disney shares, which have fallen 15% in just the last four days, shed further ground at the market open Friday.