Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night.

Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further stated that a key predictor of presidential winners has been economic performance in the second quarter of an election year.

The report also stated that investors may have cause for concern if Bernie Sanders were to win the Democratic nomination.

Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN The "prevailing market narrative" on Wall Street is that Sanders would have little chance against Donald Trump.

Generally, investors approve of President Donald Trump's approach to the stock market with less regulation and low taxes.

The chief economist of Moody's Analytics now sees a 40 percent chance of a U.S. recession due to the market's reaction to coronavirus fears.