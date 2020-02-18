Global  

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday.

Katie Johnston reports.
BTS cancels shows in South Korea over coronavirus concerns

K-pop superstar group BTS has canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns...
FOXNews.com - Published


BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus [Video]BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus

South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

