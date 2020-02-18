Dow Movers: AAPL, MMM

In early trading on Friday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, MMM has lost about 12.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 5.2%.

Apple is lower by about 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 4.3%, and Microsoft, trading down 1.7% on the day.