India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent.

A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries.

India has in fact only one one series, Australia 2018-19, in these countries since 2011 and a loss at Christchurch will be another disappointing chapter for India in Test cricket.
NZ vs IND: Ajinkya Rahane's long-standing unique personal record came to an end during India vs New Zealand 1st Test

India were all-out for 165, their 2nd lowest 1st innings totals under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli: People want us to believe it's a massive loss

India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that his side was outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test...
Mid-Day - Published


India vs New Zealand | 'Conditions for Kiwis were better on day 1': Ravi Shastri

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. New Zealand won the 1st Test in Wellington by 10 wickets. India, New Zealand will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Ind vs NZ | 'India will look to bounce back': Tom Latham ahead of 2nd Test

New Zealand are 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series. The 2nd Test will be played in Christchurch from Feb 29. Kiwis were seen sweating it out at Hagley Oval stadium. New Zealand won the 1st Test in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

