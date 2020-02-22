India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent.

A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has put the spotlight firmly on captain Virat Kohli's poor record in SENA countries.

India has in fact only one one series, Australia 2018-19, in these countries since 2011 and a loss at Christchurch will be another disappointing chapter for India in Test cricket.