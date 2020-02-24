Global  

Klopp wary of 'organised, aggressive' Watford as Liverpool chase Premier League record

Juergen Klopp praises Watford's abilities and says the club is taking the coronavirus threat seriously, but there is no panic.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 28, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "I couldn't respect more what he's (Watford manager Nigel Pearson) doing, it's an exceptional job really.

When he started you could see immediately the impact.

So the last four games, obviously the result crisis if you want but not a performance crisis, they are really doing well still.

(They) Are organised, have a clear plan, aggressive, are a constant threat, you saw in the game against (Manchester)

United, I think they were 1-0 down and had the biggest chance of the game pretty much with Troy Deeney, press high but defend well in the deep block as well so that's really interesting.

But it's tough, it's really tough, because you need each point you can get and that's what they didn't get in the last five games I think." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "We deal with it (coronavirus) like all other people, we take it seriously, we don't do some things we usually would do but that's like when the flu is going around, it's for us the same, we cannot do anything different to that.

I think in the moment every takes it serious, we do as well, we didn't so far not tell anybody not to shake hands but we don't force anybody to shake hands, we have all this disinfection areas here where we constantly wash and disinfect our hands.

Is that enough, we don't know, we cannot do more than we do actually.

In the end nobody told us yet that we don't have to play football, so as long as that happens we will play football, that's a contact sport." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp does not believe the Premier League has lost its competitiveness this season and he anticipates a hard match when his team visit second-bottom side Watford on Saturday (February 29).

Liverpool, who are chasing a record-breaking 19th consecutive top-flight victory at Vicarage Road, are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table.

After overcoming relegation-threatened

Norwich City and West Ham United by one-goal margins in their last two matches, Klopp said their league positions do not reflect the threat they pose on the pitch.

Klopp also added said Liverpool are monitoring the coronavirus situation but there is no panic around Anfield over the illness.



