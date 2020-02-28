Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322 million pounds ($418 million) in secret fees to Qatar during the credit crisis, in return for rescue funding.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over 2008 Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Three former Barclays executives were unanimously acquitted on Friday of charges they helped funnel...
Reuters - Published

Ex-Barclays executives cleared over Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

Three former Barclays executives were acquitted in London on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rob_McLoughlin

Rob McLoughlin RT @Rob_McLoughlin: Coronavirus infects world stock markets plus Greta in UK and Barclays Bankers Cleared Over Deal Which Saved Bank - Here… 11 minutes ago

Rob_McLoughlin

Rob McLoughlin Coronavirus infects world stock markets plus Greta in UK and Barclays Bankers Cleared Over Deal Which Saved Bank -… https://t.co/cSyrlIYkZX 11 minutes ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Three Barclays bankers cleared of fraud over £4bn financial crisis deal with Qatar https://t.co/wVKddmFVgV https://t.co/iLL8gppeTP 2 hours ago

startdoms

Dr Constantina Three Barclays bankers cleared of fraud over £4bn financial crisis deal with Qatar https://t.co/S2y1ph5Xb9 https://t.co/t7CXMAySy7 2 hours ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over 2008 Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office https://t.co/qBqn4D6SqT https://t.co/2pZlbQIN0v 2 hours ago

EinarsonNan

nan einarson RT @Reuters: In a blow to the UK's taxpayer-funded Serious Fraud Office, three former Barclays executives were acquitted of fraud charges h… 2 hours ago

Mecapricieux

🇦🇪™ محمد شاز بن عبدالراشد ابراهیم 🕸️🛸🗺️🛰️🌪️ RT @Reuters: Three former Barclays executives were acquitted of charges they helped funnel $418 million in secret fees to Qatar during the… 2 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters In a blow to the UK's taxpayer-funded Serious Fraud Office, three former Barclays executives were acquitted of frau… https://t.co/er0QZsPPU9 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.