Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:52s - Published Thanks to an Irish Tradition Women Get to Propose on Leap Day Leap Day or Bachelor’s Day, is a day when women are allowed to propose to their partner’s free of judgement, according to Irish tradition. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this