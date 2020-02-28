Global  

Harry and Bon Jovi walk in The Beatles' footsteps on Abbey Road

The Duke of Sussex and rock star Jon Bon Jovi walked in The Beatles’ footsteps when they recreated the Fab Four’s Abbey Road album cover.

Harry stepped on to the famous zebra crossing with the American musician and two members of the Invictus Games Choir who have been recording a charity single with the 1980s rocker.
