Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours Justin Bieber has received a series of nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his country pop collaboration '10,000 Hours; with Dan + Shay.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Justin Bieber receives first-ever ACM Awards nominations for 10,000 Hours - Justin Bieber has received his first-ev… https://t.co/caT66r8nJE 1 week ago