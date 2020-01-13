Global  

Pompeo grilled on Soleimani's killing, transparency

Democratic congressman Andy Levin asks U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show him on a map "which of our embassies were under threat of imminent attack so that you had to kill general Soleimani regardless of the consequences for American safety on January 3, 2020."
"I'm not going to get into classified material," Pompeo said during testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

After an exchange, Levin said: "We're facing a possible coronavirus pandemic.

This administration had three different stories about the events that brought us to the brink of war.

So it's no surprise that Americans are scared because this administration keeps proving it can't be trusted to tell us the truth." The United States and Iran backed off from intensified conflict last month after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani and Tehran retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases that injured more than 100 troops.




