Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Aymeric Laporte > Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Guardiola: Hamstring injury set to rule Laporte out for up to a month

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Laporte was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League victory at Real Madrid.

It was just his eighth appearance of an injury-ravaged season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hamstring injury set to rule Aymeric Laporte out for up to a month

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Sport24.co.za | Laporte out for 'up to a month', says Guardiola

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAdugout

PA Dugout . @ManCity defender @Laporte could be out of action for up to a month with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiol… https://t.co/nzdxF6ESiX 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: Laporte injury a 'pity' [Video]Pep: Laporte injury a 'pity'

Pep Guardiola could not hide his disappointment over Aymeric Laporte's latest setback as the defender was forced off against Real Madrid

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.