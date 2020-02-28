|
Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?'
|
Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?'
Greta Thunberg at a rally in Bristol, England asks the crowd: "I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?" on Friday (February 28).
|
|
BRISTOL — Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation,...
The teenage activist was welcomed by some 20,000 people at the event in Bristol.
|
|
|