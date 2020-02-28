Global  

Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?'

Greta Thunberg at a rally in Bristol, England asks the crowd: "I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?" on Friday (February 28).
'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rally

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells U.K. climate rallyBRISTOL — Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Greta Thunberg climate strike: 'The world is on fire'

The teenage activist was welcomed by some 20,000 people at the event in Bristol.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk



Recent related videos from verified sources

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally [Video]'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally [Video]'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for failing her generation, saying the world is on fire but they are ignoring a looming climate cataclysm. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

