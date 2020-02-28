Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:42s - Published Greta Thunberg asks UK: 'I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?' Greta Thunberg at a rally in Bristol, England asks the crowd: "I will not be silent while the world is on fire – will you?" on Friday (February 28).

Tweets about this Deborah RT @Annette1Hardy: Greta Thunberg is coming to Bristol tomorrow. There will be a march for which roads will be closed and the policeman on… 19 hours ago Annette Hardy Greta Thunberg is coming to Bristol tomorrow. There will be a march for which roads will be closed and the policema… https://t.co/e8yjsQii5X 19 hours ago Garry Lloyd Thomas RT @blepharon: @RJ_Phoenix16 What will Greta Thunberg will say if someone asks HER that question tomorrow in Bristol? The question our can… 23 hours ago #AssangeCase Rab Nesbitt #Κύριε_ἐλέησον @RJ_Phoenix16 What will Greta Thunberg will say if someone asks HER that question tomorrow in Bristol? The questio… https://t.co/HH3B7p5Tbt 1 day ago Cedric Knight🌍 @HorshamGardener @errjustsaying Please listen to what the school strikers are saying. In that TED talk Greta asks… https://t.co/uf3K6xhBK7 5 days ago