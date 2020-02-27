Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke'

Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke'President Trump slammed Tom Steyer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Puddle431

Puddle43 RT @seanhannity: TRUMP: "To the people of South Carolina, Tom Steyer is a joke, laughed at by everyone, a total incompetent... Has no chanc… 1 minute ago

KeyWestAngler

Sharks in the Water RT @IminHisbook: WHO is calling this kind of garbage an infodemic. Dilweed says Trump should be working on a vaccine which U of TX is close… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke [Video]Trump Says 'Incompetent' Tom Steyer Is A 'Joke

President Trump slammed Tom Steyer.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.