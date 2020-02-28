Global  

Hybrid warfare is today’s reality: Rajnath Singh hails Balakot strike soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on hybrid warfare and said it is the reality of today.

Speaking at a seminar in Delhi, Singh said the security scenario has changed over the years.

Singh hailed the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack last year.

Singh also saluted the soldiers for Balakot airstrikes.

Indian Air Force chief R K Bhadauria also spoke at the event.
