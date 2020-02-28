Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April.

Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement Friday that it is too difficult to "predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April." The label also announced that all 200,000 of the expected ticket-holders would receive refunds.

The cancellation comes as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the country has over 2,000 confirmed cases.

13 people have died from COVID-19 in South Korea so far.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

K-pop boyband BTS cancels April Seoul concert amid virus concerns - Yonhap

K-Pop boyband BTS canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post


K-pop stars BTS cancel Seoul kick-off of world tour over coronavirus

K-pop superstars BTS cancelled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nlghtlovel

💜~𝚢𝚘𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚎𝚘𝚔𝚒𝚎~💜 RT @cnnphilippines: K-pop band BTS cancels four concerts in the South Korean capital Seoul due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.… 14 minutes ago

sumanpriya

Suman Priya Mendonca #BTS cancels Seoul tour; many concerts cancelled @bts_bighit #ONGlobalParty #BTS #BTSARMY @BTSW_official… https://t.co/XqbOGcgst4 11 hours ago

cnnphilippines

CNN Philippines K-pop band BTS cancels four concerts in the South Korean capital Seoul due to fears over the spread of the coronavi… https://t.co/pxjG03QZL9 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published

BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus [Video]BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus

South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.