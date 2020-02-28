BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band
was scheduled to perform
at the Olympic Stadium for
four days in April.
Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement Friday that it is too difficult to "predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April." The label also announced that
all 200,000 of the expected
ticket-holders would receive refunds.
The cancellation comes as
the virus spreads rapidly
throughout the country.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention reported that the
country has over 2,000 confirmed cases.
13 people have died from
COVID-19 in South Korea so far.