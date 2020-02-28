BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April.

Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement Friday that it is too difficult to "predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April." The label also announced that all 200,000 of the expected ticket-holders would receive refunds.

The cancellation comes as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the country has over 2,000 confirmed cases.

13 people have died from COVID-19 in South Korea so far.