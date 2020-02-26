Coronavirus Shuts Down F8, Geneva Auto Show + A Mind Control Device | Digital Trends Live 2.28.20

Global  

Video Credit: Digital Trends
On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is all over the headlines, shutting down the Geneva Motor Show, Facebook's F8, Microsoft's Game Developer Conference...more to come; Walmart to debut a new service aimed at Amazon Prime; The Vivo Apex concept smartphone packs a GoPro action cam in the smartphone; We demo MLB The Show 20 and its new features and game play; How the Coronavirus could impact mainland U.S.; Work / Life and the importance of vacation; Neurosity's brainwave reading wearable that's sleek and can control your devices; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung and the top tech stories of the week; Brunswick's latest marine innovations and how its just as important as automotive tech; TBD and the simple elegance of Craigslist.
