Role of a Pedorthist

Mike Neugebauer, C.Ped (C), discusses the role of a pedorthist.
Role of a Pedorthist

A pedorthist is an expert in the modification and designing of custom footwear and custom foot orthotics.

They look at the abnormalities and the biomechanics in the lower extremity, and biomechanics.

It's someone who will help with balancing and alleviating pain to the lower limb and foot structures.

If you want to see a pedorthist, you want to go to your local family physician, your physiot or your chiropractor.

It's those individuals that can give you a direct referral to a pedorthist.




