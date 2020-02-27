Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: L.A.' Will Feature New Single

The appearance will also include the world premiere of his new song, "Danger." Offset will play the role of undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan.

He will appear alongside the show's stars, Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J.

Offset spoke about his first acting appearance in a preview clip on the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' YouTube page.

'NCIS: Los Angeles' airs on March 1 on CBS.