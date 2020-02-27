Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: L.A.' Will Feature New Single

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Offset's Acting Debut in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Will Feature New Single The rapper will make his acting debut on Sunday's episode of 'NCIS: Los Angeles.'

The appearance will also include the world premiere of his new song, "Danger." Offset will play the role of undercover CIA agent Kadri Kashan Khan.

He will appear alongside the show's stars, Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J.

Offset spoke about his first acting appearance in a preview clip on the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' YouTube page.

Offset, via preview clip Offset, via preview clip Offset, via preview clip 'NCIS: Los Angeles' airs on March 1 on CBS.
