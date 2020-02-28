Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Escape the Cold with Sun 'n Fun Travel Destinations

Escape the Cold with Sun 'n Fun Travel Destinations

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 07:00s - Published < > Embed
Escape the Cold with Sun 'n Fun Travel Destinations

Escape the Cold with Sun 'n Fun Travel Destinations

Missing the sun?

Us too.

But no worries!

Travel leaders is offering great deals to escape the dreary weather here in Wisconsin so you can get your tan on in Mexico and the Caribbean!

Lynn Clarke join us to share her personal experiences abroad and share tips and tricks to make your vacation the best one yet.

Travel Leaders is offering two exclusive vacation packages at these destinations: Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Depart March 25th or 30th Round-trip, non-stop airfare from Rockford 7-Nights Standard room $1,069* per person, double occupancy Book by 3/5/2020 * Flight service is via Miami Air operated by TUI Airlines.

Prices do not include additional airline seat or baggage charges, ground transportation or travel insurance.

Subject to availability.

Sunscape Splash Montego Bay Depart March 10th or 17th Depart March 10th or 17th 7-nights Deluxe Resort View room $1,179* per person, double occupancy Book by 3/12/20 * Flight service is via Miami Air operated by TUI Airlines.

Prices do not include additional airline seat or baggage charges, ground transportation or travel insurance.

Subject to availability.

Head over to tljourneys.com to get the best offers out there for your next tropical getaway.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.