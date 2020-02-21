This teacher is going viral for her Black History Month lessons

Global  

A first grade teacher in Virginia is getting plenty of praise for her creative and educational Black History Month celebrations.

Latoya McGriff, who works at Creekside Elementary School in Suffolk, spent each day of February 2020... dressed as a different figure from African American history, Good Morning America reported.

The veteran educator has come to class dressed as everyone from Thurgood Marshall and Booker T.

Washington to Arthur Ashe and Ella Fitzgerald.

McGriff’s Facebook posts each come with a brief description about her subject that day, plus a photo for comparison.

McGrif noted that the majority of her school is Black, and she believes in showcasing role models from a variety of backgrounds and professions.

She’s dressed as plenty of well-known activists, artists and politicians, but she’s also picked several more obscure figures.

Such as Florence Bowser, an early 20th-century education activist from Suffolk who is the namesake of a nearby elementary school.

McGriff’s daily costumes have been covered by several national and local news outlets, which the teacher said she found surprising.

Despite the attention, her goal is focused on helping her students
