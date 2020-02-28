Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:26s - Published

Woman finds out her 'Tiffany' engagement ring actually cost $6

A woman’s “perfect” proposal quickly went downhill after a discovery about her engagement ring sparked a series of lies from her fiancé.

The proposal began when the woman got engaged on Christmas day.

Her ring came inside a Tiffany and Co.

Box, but was just a bit too big, so the woman went to get it resized at one of the brand’s stores.

The manager of the store told the woman it wasn't a Tiffany and Co.

Ring, showing her there was no engraving on the inside.

The ring was fake, which the woman believed was probably the result of her fiancé getting scammed.

She asked him where he bought the ring.

He responded that he’d bought it at a specific Tiffany and Co.

Location, but she revealed her issue at the store.

The woman's fiance flipped out, accusing her of checking up on him.

He told her the Tiffany's employees were wrong and he had gotten it there.

Days later after snooping through the search history on her fiancé’s iPad, she’d found the actual ring he ordered — on Amazon for about $6.

She confronted her fiancé again — this time over the phone — saying that she didn’t care about the ring’s price but was “devastated by the lies”.

Her fiancé confessed, revealing that he borrowed the box from his friend, who had proposed with a Tiffany ring a few years prior.

The woman hung up and texted him that she needed some space and time, and that she was going to go stay at a hotel to just chill for a day.

Posting the experience on Reddit, users urged the woman to “Hold out for your real diamond and your real love.”