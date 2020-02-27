Body cam video shows police question Zavier Simpson after crash, lying to officers

New body cam footage obtained by 7 Action News through a Freedom of Information Act request shows Ann Arbor police officers question Michigan basketball guard Zavier Simpson shortly after Simpson crashed the vehicle.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bridgeport Police Officers Rescue Driver From Burning Car Dramatic video shows police officers in Connecticut rescuing a driver trapped in a burning car. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22Published 15 hours ago Dramatic Video Shows Officers Saving Children In Greeley Body camera video from Greeley Police shows them rescuing the children who were being held against their will. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:43Published 2 days ago