Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Body cam video shows police question Zavier Simpson after crash, lying to officers

Body cam video shows police question Zavier Simpson after crash, lying to officers

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 07:56s - Published < > Embed
Body cam video shows police question Zavier Simpson after crash, lying to officers

Body cam video shows police question Zavier Simpson after crash, lying to officers

New body cam footage obtained by 7 Action News through a Freedom of Information Act request shows Ann Arbor police officers question Michigan basketball guard Zavier Simpson shortly after Simpson crashed the vehicle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bridgeport Police Officers Rescue Driver From Burning Car [Video]Bridgeport Police Officers Rescue Driver From Burning Car

Dramatic video shows police officers in Connecticut rescuing a driver trapped in a burning car.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published

Dramatic Video Shows Officers Saving Children In Greeley [Video]Dramatic Video Shows Officers Saving Children In Greeley

Body camera video from Greeley Police shows them rescuing the children who were being held against their will.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.