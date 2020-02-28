Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Review | MC Commute

2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Review | MC Commute

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 28:00s - Published < > Embed
2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Review | MC Commute

2020 KTM 790 Adventure R Review | MC Commute

Adventure motorcycles are choice do-it-all solutions for motorcycle riders who want to venture off the beaten path.

And for those seeking a lighter and more manageable adventure bike, one with serious off-road chops, KTM presents its 790 Adventure R ($13,699).

This R-spec model adds heavy-duty suspension and a few other tweaks designed to make life more accommodating when the going gets rough…Find out more: http://motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-ktm-790-adventure-r-review-mc-commuteMotorcycle gear worn in this video: https://firstgear-usa.com/Video/edit/photography: Adam WaheedSee more from us: http://www.motorcyclistonline.com/
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.