Premier League Match Preview: Watford v Liverpool

Premier League Match Preview: Watford v LiverpoolAn in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League trip to Watford on February 29.
Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side lose first Premier League game of the season

Liverpool suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season as Watford winger Ismaila Sarr...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten league run ended by Watford

Liverpool suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season as Watford winger Ismaila Sarr...
BBC News - Published


Rey_Blues30

𝙍𝙚𝙮 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙝𝙤 🇵🇾 RT @AllThingsChels_: Bournemouth 🆚 Chelsea The Blues return to Premier League action today on the South-coast. A win is very much needed… 1 hour ago

IdirOUAISSA1

IdirOUAISSA RT @Ghanasoccernet: 2019/20 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak v Elmina Sharks https://t.co/7YtyslBMnY https://t.co… 1 hour ago

Ghanasoccernet

Ghanasoccernet.com 2019/20 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak v Elmina Sharks https://t.co/7YtyslBMnY https://t.co/njL98aa1gR 2 hours ago

RBMersey

Royal Blue Mersey RT @RBMersey: Everton v Manchester United Match Preview | The Toffees are still alive in the race for Europe, but need a response after las… 2 hours ago

VaigaTips

VaigaTips Check out our lineup strength 💪! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Premier League Match Preview ⚽ Watford vs Liverpool #EPL #WATLIV… https://t.co/HJArE2Ba9V 2 hours ago

TheKopiteOFF

The Kopite 📝| Two hours until kick-off! Last chance for the preview... https://t.co/Jfbt3rUrtY 3 hours ago

Sam_ucko

Sam WFC🐝 RT @90MAAT_: PREVIEW: Watford vs Liverpool / 29/02/2020 / #WATLIV / @Sam_ucko Liverpool continue their Premier League march as they trave… 5 hours ago

90MAAT_

90MAAT⚽️ PREVIEW: Watford vs Liverpool / 29/02/2020 / #WATLIV / @Sam_ucko Liverpool continue their Premier League march as… https://t.co/dOEwBpuGK2 5 hours ago


Premier League Essential Stats [Video]Premier League Essential Stats

Big stats ahead of the weekend's live Premier League games on Sky Sports involving Watford vs Liverpool and Everton vs Man Utd, with a focus on Virgil van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:42Published

Premier League Match Preview: Everton v Man United [Video]Premier League Match Preview: Everton v Man United

An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League trip to Everton on March 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

