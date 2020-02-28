Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship

WWE Delivers Stunners: Undertaker Returns, Goldberg Wins Universal Championship

With WrestleMania now just weeks away, WWE delivered two big surprises at Super Showdown to set the stage for their biggest event of the year.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.