Daybreak clip 28Feb

From 41nbc news, this is your c1 3 b13 california governor california california governor california governor gavin newsom says ... the state is monitoring at least 8,400 people for coronavirus.

And, he confirms the first case of "community spread" coronavirus.

The means the person is thought to have caught it from someone else here in the u-s.

But, she doesn't recall interacting with someone who recently traveled.

As one expert put it ... that pretty much means everybody is at risk.

C-n-n's nick watt reports ... now communities throughout the nation are preparing for what's next.

This new california case could be a turning point.

We're told this woman has not traveled overseas recently, or been in contact with anyone who is known to have the virus.

Dr. dean blumberg/uc davis medical center: "that suggests that the virus is out there in the community and that means pretty much everybody is at risk."

"it's possible this could be an instance of community spread," the c-d-c says.

"which would be the first time this has happened in the united states."

Gov.

Gavin newsom/california: "absolutely people that have been in contact with this individual have the right to know and in real time they are being interviewed.

Points of contact, family members are being interviewed."

8,400 people in diagnostic."

Bedside develop a basically to also the cdc sector and the private working with next step is working with the private sector and also the cdc basically to develop a bedside c1 3 b13 diagnostic."

Now-- c1 3 b13 here's a look at now-- here's a look at what's coming here's a look at now-- now-- here's a look at what's coming up on today.

Ruhle: stock market down yesterday over 1,100 points.

On track this week for the worst we've seen since the financial crisis and everyone knows why, the coronavirus.

And, the lack of information we're getting from the government has people concerned.

From companies to individuals, it's not that anyone thinks the sky is falling but they just don't know when, if and when, the coronavirus will spread.

And remember what's been driving the economy consumer spending.

And the advice to consumers right now hunker down, stay home.

More people canceling trips, working from home and simply saying, 'i've got to be prepared.'

That's not good when companies get to kohl's this weekend... for kohl's cash anniversary sale!

Friday through sunday... everyone gets $15 kohl's cash for every $50 spent!

Earn it on everything - spend it on anything!

The more you spend - the more kohl's cash you'll get!

This weekend... at kohl's and kohl's dot com.

C1 3 b13 are looking for spenders.

We'll have that and more on today show later on this morning.

Walmart is developing a competitor to amazon prime.

And overnight stocks point to more losses today.

Jane king is at the nasdaq with those stories and more good morning stocks futures point to more losses.

The dow lost nearly 1,200 points its worst single-day point drop in its 124-year history?

As the worsening coronavirus outbreak stoked fears of a global slowdown.

The nasdaq and s&p 500 also dropped 4.4 percent each after us health officials said the number of confirmed virus cases here had risen to 60.

******* the uncertainty about just how bad the crisis will get?

And how much infighting there is among diffeerent parties in the feederal governmen?

Has also shaken traders.

Some think the virus can tip the global economy into a recession.

****** meanwhile, the tsa warns of airport chaos amid a hiring freeze.

The freeze went into effect after members of the union demanded a collective 3 percent living wage increase.

The tsa said the freeze will not impact spring break travel because the administration has already hired enough employees to manage the spring months.

******* bed bath and beyond will cut 500 jobs as part of its turnaround effort.

It is removing duplicate jobs and cutting certain middle layers of store management.

******** walmart wants to go head to head with amazon.

The chain is reportedly working on a paid membership called walmart+ that would directly compete with amazon prime.

It will reportedly include text to order and is expected to start ttesting in march.

******** c1 3 b13 was the when was the last time you pulled out your furniture pulled out last time you when was the last time you pulled out your furniture or broke out the scouring pads to clean your home?

If you can't remember, it's probably time for a deep clean, and you may need some help.

41nbc's shelby coates has this week's angie's list report.

(((shelby intro))) what should you expect ...when the cleaning crew goes deep.

Here's this week's angie's list report.

(((take package))) natsnd full, mirror being wiped down (:02) vo tabbetha sells has cleaned houses for six years.

Every day, she dusts, disinfects and vacuums -- all part of the standard job.

Natsnd full, cleaner with squirt bottle (:01) vo when a client wants more ... she and her crew go after the dirt, dust and grime... you can't see... without really looking for it.

Tabbetha sells, tidy tabs sot #1 (:17) "we'll open the cabinet doors and clean the inside of the cabinet doors and that ledge where stuff collects over time.

We clean the inside of all the appliances - refrigerator, oven, microwave.

We clean the baseboards thoroughly and we polish them afterwards."

Angie hicks, angie's list founder - sot #1 (:12) "spring is a great time to consider having your house deeply cleaned, and usually you should be doing that every two to three months, especially if you're getting ready to sell your house that's a time you want to make sure you have it done."

Vo cleaning deep also means cleaning high ... where things can be hard or even dangerous to reach.

Tabbetha sells sot #2 (:09) "we do anything up high and it doesn't matter how high it is, we will clean it exhaust fans, ceiling fans, vents in the walls."

Vo most companies charge by the job ... not by the hour.

So, get a list of everything you want done... at the agreed upon price.

Tabbetha sells sot #3 (:06) "you should always require a detailed estimate so that you know what to expect."

Angie hicks, angie's list founder - sot #2 (:15) "on average, our members have reported spending about 230 dollars for a deep clean, and that's about a hundred dollars more than a standard clean.

And if you're looking to hire a house cleaner for the first time, you shouldn't be surprised if they recommend a deep cleaning as your first visit."

(((shelby tag))) before hiring anyone to clean your home, angie says ... to look for a company that's bonded and insured.

And ask specifically ... how c1 3 b13 they handle replacing anything... that may be broken during cleaning.

The service should provide all necessary supplies, but if you want them to ue environmentally-friendly products, you may need to supply those yourself.

And if you want a specific person to clean, ask for that tt c1 3 b13 we will be right back with another look at weather with meteorologist dalton mullinax..

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in monroe county, thursday.

Now investigators need help finding the owner of the home..

The monroe county sheriff's office is trying to find tasha (van-div-er) vandiver.

She was not home time of the fire.

Which started around 3:30 am on old zebulon road.

According to monroe county emergency services.... crews found two badly burned bodies inside.

The monroe county sheriff's office is waiting on the gbi crime lab to positively identify the victims. captain shane cook is asking for prayer for the victims ... and for his firefighters.

"they spend their time training for all the situations we can face in the possibility of a fire.

One thing that i don't think we don't do enough training on in the fire service in general is preparing our minds for the things we deal with, not just our hands."

Our hands."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have seen vandiver or know where she is, call the monroe county sheriff's office at 994-70-43 or your local law enforcement.

We are learning new information surrounding the second arrest in the anitra gunn case.

22-year-old (ja-vi-on) jaivon abron is charged with two-counts of false statements... and one count of concealing a death.

He's set to appear in court this morning.

Abron went to high school with anitra's boyfriend demarcus little -- who is charged with her murder.

According to the arrest warrant ... abron is accused of concealing anitra's death ... by giving little a ride ... after little hid her car.

The warrant goes on to say.... abron gave false statements to the g-b-i regarding her death.

Both little and abron remain in the peach county jail.

Two teen brothers are now in custody in connection to a deadly crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.

17-year-old drequan brown turned himself in yesterday .

Deputies arrested his brother, 18-year-old dontavious brown, tuesday at westside high school.

Both are charged with theft by receiving for a stolen auto and a stolen gun.

Deputies say both brothers were in the car and ran from the scene after the crash.

The fatal crash happened on february 17th on napier and habersham avenues.

The driver crashed into a pole and several trees during a pursuit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies rescue ... more than 160 dogs ... from a suspected dog fighting ring.

On thursday authorites executed eleven search warrants... for suspected violations of the federal animal welfare act and drug trafficking.

Some of the counties involved in the bust are bibb, houston, peach and crawford counties.

The dogs are now at a secure location out-of-state.

Many of them are malnourished ... and have scarring.

Some are severely injured and in need of surgery.

The macon transit authority is opening its bus doors to children for free.

Beginning monday, children under 12 can ride for free ... with an accompanying adult.

M-t-a officials requested the proposal in 20-19.

The mta board approved it at its monthly meeting tuesday.

Under previous policy... the authority allows preschool children to ride for free ... as long as they are shorter than the fare box.

We are always attuned to the community and the needs of the community and we've already done free fares for students that were under the size of the fare box but now we just wanted to expand that we're always looking c1 3 b13 for innovations in the authority and this was this was a new one for us.

The m-t-a board will celebrate national "get on board day" april 16th.

Mark your calendars... the first one thousand people who sow up to terminal station for the event ... will get a free hot dog, chips and a drink.

This weekend we say goodbye to february and welcome in march!

With great weather expected all weekend long, there are a lot of events going on around middle georgia.

We highlight a few of those events in this week's edition of weekend watch!

We kick things off this weekend in dublin for the third annual shine in the pines truck show.

If your truck is award winning and you want to show it off, head to the southern pines recreation complex today and tomorrow for the event.

Today's festivities will include fellowship and a light show at dark.

Tomorrow is the big show day where trucks will be judged.

If you want to see you truck in the show make sure to have it registered by 11 am tomorrow.

Get your running shoes ready!

Tomorrow morning get off on the right foot for leap day by participating in the 12th annual cantrell center 5-k and fun run.

Registration for the two races will begin at 7:30 and if you need to pick up you racing packet, you can pick it up tomorrow morning as well.

The 5-k will begin at 8:30 followed by the one mile fun run at 9:15.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the beverly knight olson children's hospital.

If you are in need of homegrown food, head to downtown perry for the famrer's market this weekend!

From 9 am until 1 pm tomorrow, local vendors will have goods available for purchase.

Fresh produce, local honey, baked goods and more will be available for purchase tomorrow in the bodega brew parking lot on the corner of commerce and ball street in beautiful downtown perry.

The forysythia festival is back in monroe county for its 33rd year and tomorrow you can celebrate the official start of the festival with the hello yellow food truck frenzy as well as the monroe county schools student art show.

Get forsythias painted on your car, grab a bite to eat, check out student art, and much more!

The fun starts tomorrow at 11 am at the monroe county fine arts center in forsyth.

The monsters are back!

Well, that is the monster trucks.

Monster jam is the only place where you can see 12 hundred pound trucks push the limit tearing up the dirt with gravity defying feats.

There are three shows this weekend at the macon centreplex.

The first show is tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm followed by the evening cap at 7 pm.

On sunday there will another show at 1 pm.

Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster ahead of time.

If you plan on parking at the centreplex the cost is ten dollars per vehicle.