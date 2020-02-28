Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Texas Player Misses Larger Jackpot But Wins $2 Million In Mega Millions Drawing

Texas Player Misses Larger Jackpot But Wins $2 Million In Mega Millions Drawing

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Texas Player Misses Larger Jackpot But Wins $2 Million In Mega Millions Drawing

Texas Player Misses Larger Jackpot But Wins $2 Million In Mega Millions Drawing

There are probably some tax bracket adjustments being made for one Texan who is now a millionaire after a Mega Millions lottery win.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Winning Lottery Ticket Of 2020 Sold In New Jersey For $202 Million Payout [Video]

First Winning Lottery Ticket Of 2020 Sold In New Jersey For $202 Million Payout

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey joins store owner Kauschik Patel and his store workers as they are presented with a bonus check for selling the winning $202 million Mega Millions..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:07Published
New Jersey Lottery Presents Bonus Check To Middlesex County Quick Stop [Video]

New Jersey Lottery Presents Bonus Check To Middlesex County Quick Stop

The store sold the $202 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 09:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.