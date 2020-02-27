Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses

Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And BusinessesHouston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

All HISD schools closed Friday because of massive water main break

This story excerpt is from our partners at KHOU 11. Click here to read the full story. HOUSTON —...
bizjournals - Published

'This was a major, a major break': Houston schools, businesses closed after pipe bursts, causing flooding

A massive water main break has caused flooding in Houston, where residents are under a boil water...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GHGPlays

GarrisonHero Damn if it's not torrential rains, tropical storms, it's a water main break. You people in Houston just can't catch… https://t.co/QWFlHQzQf2 7 seconds ago

Britpoptarts

✍🌊𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓹🎯𝓹𝓽𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼🌊✍ RT @ahritter: @MollyJongFast In the city of Houston yesterday, we had a massive water main break. Today we all got emails from various sour… 28 seconds ago

JoserUahole

Joser RT @PoojaOnTV: Houston will be under a boil water notice for at least the rest of the day after a water main break that affected the water… 1 minute ago

NieveCecilia

@CECY RT @USATODAY: Houston health officials ordered a mandatory boil water notice for the entire city Friday after a break in a pipe that provid… 1 minute ago

WebsterTexas_

City of Webster, TX- Government We are aware there is a map posted that appears to include part of Webster under the boil water notice. Our primary… https://t.co/jh0nx742kf 3 minutes ago

chuyin6339

Jesus RT @abc13houston: This is the 96-inch water main break off 610 East Loop that caused the flood on the highway. It has a widespread impact.… 4 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Houston health officials ordered a mandatory boil water notice for the entire city Friday after a break in a pipe t… https://t.co/lbgTC6G8TH 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Burst water main leaves drivers stranded [Video]Burst water main leaves drivers stranded

Flooding in Houston led to cars being submerged and people having to take refuge on their roofs.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published

Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston [Video]Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston

Authorities said a water main break caused a section of 610 East Loop in Houston to flood, leaving drivers stranded.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.