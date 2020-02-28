Global  

China's Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for doping

China's Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for doping
China's Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for doping

SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (FEBRUARY 28, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

OUTSIDE OF THE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT (CAS) 2.

SIGN 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MATTHIEU REEB, CAS SECRETARY-GENERAL, SAYING: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the international swimming federation FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation).

The athlete is sanctioned with an eight-year suspension starting today.

"The CAS panel unanimously determined that the personnel in charge of the entire doping test at the residence of Sun Yang in September 2018 complied with all applicable requirements set out in the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) International Standard for Testing.

Secondly that the athlete failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers.

Thirdly that it was not for the athlete to decide alone that an anti-doping test should be invalidated and the sample containers destroyed.

As a consequence Sun Yang committed an anti-doping rule violation by tampering with the doping control.

"Considering that it is his second anti-doping rule violation, and in the absence of any mitigating circumstances, the panel concluded that an eight year ban starting on the date of the CAS award, so today, has to be imposed on the athlete.

"The results achieved by Sun Yang in the period prior to the CAS award being issued are not retroactively disqualified.

The CAS panel emphasised that FINA refrained from seeking the imposition of a permanent suspension on the athlete, and that all doping tests performed on the athlete since the aborted doping test in September 2018 were negative.

"This CAS decision can be appealed at the Swiss tribunal within 30 days.

Thank you." 4.

CAS SIGN 5.

OUTSIDE OF BUILDING STORY: Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday (February 28).

CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by the world swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old is one of China's top athletes, having won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic games and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

(Production: Cecile Mantovani/Andy Ragg)



