Lewis Capaldi confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Lewis Capaldi confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Lewis Capaldi confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Lewis Capaldi confirmed for Reading and Leeds The Scottish superstar - who recently became a two-time BRIT Award-winner - leads the latest names added to the line-up for this August Bank Holiday's festivals, which will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine.

The 'Someone You Loved' singer will grace Reading's Richfield Avenue on August 28, performing just before trap stars Migos, and will hit up the main stage at Leeds' Bramham Park the following day.

Lewis' main stage appearance comes two years after he made his Festival Republic Stage debut in 2018.
