What Do Fish Do Under the Ice?

New methods of researching fish provide a detailed picture of what they do inside frozen lakes.



Tweets about this Royalkat @keriqbaum Anything small enough that he can loose under furniture so that I have to fish it out for him. He knows… https://t.co/daS1WEWFD8 6 minutes ago Pondering Mind RT @physorg_com: New study reveals what #fish are up to under the ice @UTM https://t.co/WCia8PtPLL 2 hours ago QBM What did @BigSteve207 think of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea? In my opinion something must have been lost in transla… https://t.co/7q3oxpvgJ8 2 hours ago Animal Genetics New study reveals what fish are up to under the ice https://t.co/5mYFPRsiV6 https://t.co/7Lz07Cl4b5 3 hours ago News Bot New study reveals what fish are up to under the ice https://t.co/JsP0EFgy64 4 hours ago Paul McCullough New study reveals what fish are up to under the ice https://t.co/ZI3KXKJyCe https://t.co/NrmulfG8Q0 4 hours ago Phys.org New study reveals what #fish are up to under the ice @UTM https://t.co/WCia8PtPLL 4 hours ago tristan RT @SirSocks: In negotiation what one side stridently demands usually reveals vulnerability. Thus the EU's going on about the level playing… 7 hours ago