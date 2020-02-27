Global  

Extreme blizzard conditions hit Northern New York

Extreme blizzard conditions hit Northern New York

Extreme blizzard conditions hit Northern New York

A strong blizzard hit Northern New York across the Tug Hill region where over 2 feet of snow has fallen on Friday, February 28.

"Heavy lake effect snow in combination with impressive wind gusts over 55 mph create blizzard conditions," the filmer said.
