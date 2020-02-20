Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts

Bernie Sanders is outpacing Elizabeth Warren in polls across every single Super Tuesday state.

Warren is at risk of losing her home state of Massachusetts.

It would be latest humiliation in her long and historic collapse in the polls.

Once the front runner, she is now poised to be just a footnote and an "also ran" in the 2020 race.

According to the latest public poll, she trails Sanders by one point.

According to the WBUR poll, released Friday, she trails him by 8 points.