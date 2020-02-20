Global  

Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts

Bernie Sanders is outpacing Elizabeth Warren in polls across every single Super Tuesday state.

Warren is at risk of losing her home state of Massachusetts.

It would be latest humiliation in her long and historic collapse in the polls.

Once the front runner, she is now poised to be just a footnote and an "also ran" in the 2020 race.

According to the latest public poll, she trails Sanders by one point.

According to the WBUR poll, released Friday, she trails him by 8 points.
Bernie Sanders polling higher than Elizabeth Warren in her own state

Massachusetts is the only Super Tuesday state where Ms Warren is polling competitively
Elizabeth Warren neck-and-neck with Bernie Sanders in her home state of Massachusetts, poll finds

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slim lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state of Massachusetts, a...
John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina [Video]John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina

John Legend joined 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a campaign event in South Carolina on Wednesday and used his speech to contrast the Massachusetts senator with President Donald Trump.

Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate [Video]Twitter Announces Elizabeth Warren Was the Most-Tweeted About Democrat at the Debate

Twitter announces that Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren, came out as the most-tweeted about candidate after the end of the ninth Democratic primary debate. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

