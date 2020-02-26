Global  

Lady Gaga: "Alle Menschen glücklich machen"

Lady Gaga: 'Alle Menschen glücklich machen'Lady Gaga verfolgt mit ihrem nächsten Album ein großes Ziel
Lady Gaga hopes new music makes people 'happy every single day' [Video]Lady Gaga hopes new music makes people 'happy every single day'

Lady Gaga's aim with her new album is to release music that "makes people happy every single day".

Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New Single [Video]Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New Single

The single called "Stupid Love" will drop on Friday.

