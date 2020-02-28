Global  

Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy (Noon)

Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy (Noon)
Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy

Buffalo, N.Y., Feb 28, 2020 / 10:10 am (CNA).- The Diocese of Buffalo announced on Friday that it is...
CNA - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsCatholic Culture


Buffalo diocese files for bankruptcy protection over hundreds of child sex abuse claims

The bulk of liabilities are judgments that the diocese expects to pay in child sexual abuse claims...
USATODAY.com - Published


