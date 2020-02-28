Global  

US-Taliban deal raises hope for peace

US-Taliban deal raises hope for peace

US-Taliban deal raises hope for peace

The US and Taliban are set to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees.
Afghanistan conflict: US-Taliban deal raises hope for peace

A long-awaited accord between the US and the Taliban is greeted cautiously by a war-weary population.
BBC News - Published

US, Taliban sign peace deal to end 18 years of Afghanistan conflict

The US signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a...
IndiaTimes - Published


Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 13:43Published

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war [Video]US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:30Published

