WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated the Beatles' iconic "Abbey Road" album cover Friday.

Harry was at Abbey Road Studios recording "Unbroken" with the singer and Invictus Games Choir.

It was one of Harry's final engagements before he and Meghan Markle end their roles as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31.
