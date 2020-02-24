Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary.

Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests.

Rep.

Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination.

"I don't know if I can tell you how big, but it needs to be substantial," Clyburn told CNN in an interview.

Clyburn said a big win in South Carolina can help Biden do well in all 14-Super Tuesday contests.

In response to supporting Biden, Sanders supporters have viciously attacked Clyburn and his family online.