Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary.

Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests.

Rep.

Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a "substantial" win to save his campaign and secure the nomination.

"I don't know if I can tell you how big, but it needs to be substantial," Clyburn told CNN in an interview.

Clyburn said a big win in South Carolina can help Biden do well in all 14-Super Tuesday contests.

In response to supporting Biden, Sanders supporters have viciously attacked Clyburn and his family online.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsyNPRDelawareonlineIndependentUSATODAY.comReuters


No. 3 House Democrat Jim Clyburn to endorse Joe Biden - Politico

Jim Clyburn, the third-highest ranking House Democrat and an influential black legislator from the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheDCbubble

The DC Bubble Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/xpTIHfd5u5 https://t.co/giEdFeAIQf 26 minutes ago

AmericaHotNews

Breaking News Today! Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/iWXBVZWv6f https://t.co/DGyWOfQVL7 1 hour ago

MauraLeeLang

SouthernMom® RT @PaulDillon18: Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/81YTKsfijw via @politico 1 hour ago

PaulDillon18

Paul Dillon Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/81YTKsfijw via @politico 1 hour ago

Suzee5335

Su Chapman RT @BalueCat: Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/UOvHVsQLRj via @politico 1 hour ago

ivybelle08

Bee🇺🇸 Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/O17BOwpeI5 via @politico Jim Clyburn… https://t.co/ZemnT2cYwJ 2 hours ago

finniesfriend

debra sullivan Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/5p7CStcn4z via @politico 2 hours ago

BalueCat

🌊😺CatBalue😺🌊 Clyburn: 'I'm trying to create a surge on behalf of Joe Biden' https://t.co/UOvHVsQLRj via @politico 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary [Video]Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn [Video]Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn

Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep. Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.