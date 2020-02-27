Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News

Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News

Harry Styles Debuts Emotional 'Falling' Music Video | Billboard News

Harry Styles is, literally, drowning in sorrow in the new video for his 'Fine Line' ballad "Falling."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Is "Falling" in Emotional New Music Video: Watch

Harry Styles' new music video is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings. The superstar singer has...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Harry Styles promotes new album, Fine Line, with mini concert on The Today Show

I would like to go back and rewrite today’s open and take out the word “apparently” and replace...
Lainey Gossip - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bon Jovi, Harry Team Up To Bring New Music To Invictus Games [Video]Bon Jovi, Harry Team Up To Bring New Music To Invictus Games

Bon Jovi is helping to record a charity single for Harry's Invictus Games Foundation.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published

Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Thursday February 27th.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 04:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.