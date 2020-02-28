Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees: https://t.co/434yDV2zXi #Syria 2 seconds ago Chris Betts RT @WelshCelt: https://t.co/LGb37nN60m @patel4witham if any boat/car illegals step foot again on UK soil***Human rights and send them… 43 seconds ago Elif Durmuş RT @elifdurms: The disgusting events of today have depressed, shamed and horrified me more than anything I've experienced in the last month… 14 minutes ago ralph barrett Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees @AJENews https://t.co/6pp27Y6t3T 1 hour ago