No Injuries After Large Construction Crane Collapses at SoFi Stadium in California

No injuries have been reported after a construction crane collapsed outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the new home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on Friday morning, authorities said.
