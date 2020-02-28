6-year-old writes sympathy cards for Molson Coors employees in wake of deadly shootings 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:23s - Published 6-year-old writes sympathy cards for Molson Coors employees in wake of deadly shootings In the wake of the Molson Coors shootings, a 6-year-old girl is on a mission to let each and every employee at the brewing company know that they are in our community's thoughts and prayers.

