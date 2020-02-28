Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks [Video]Coronavirus crash wipes $5 trillion off world stocks

Coronavirus panic sent world share markets crashing again on Friday, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis and bringing the wipeout in value terms to $5 trillion. Ciara..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.