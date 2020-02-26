Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Hilarious Harry Potter Parodies

Top 10 Hilarious Harry Potter Parodies

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:28s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Hilarious Harry Potter Parodies

Top 10 Hilarious Harry Potter Parodies

From late-night cartoons to big-screen productions, the muggles have run amok in these Harry Potter parodies.

For this list, we’ve gathered the funniest, cleverest and most popular parodies centred on the “Harry Potter” film series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Hilarious Harry Potter Parodies

From late-night cartoons to big-screen productions, the muggles have run amok in these Harry Potter parodies.

For this list, we’ve gathered the funniest, cleverest and most popular parodies centred on the “Harry Potter” film series.

Our countdown includes “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons,” “Saturday Night Live,” and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Murfreesboro spa is Harry Potter themed [Video]Murfreesboro spa is Harry Potter themed

A Murfreesboro spa is designed to have you feeling like you're at Hogwarts.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published

There's One Thing Daniel Radcliffe Isn't Very Proud Of In The Harry Potter Films [Video]There's One Thing Daniel Radcliffe Isn't Very Proud Of In The Harry Potter Films

There's One Thing Daniel Radcliffe Isn't Very Proud Of In The Harry Potter Films

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.